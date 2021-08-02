Advertisement

Jaffrey theater closed since 1976 rebuilt, reopening

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JAFFREY, N.H. (AP) - A theater that offered entertainment from 1922 to 1976 before it closed is getting ready to reopen.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey.

The theater has been rebuilt to feature two auditoriums seating 450. They will feature movies, live theater - including children’s productions - concerts, lectures and community gatherings.

Construction began in 2019. On Thursday, two classic films will be presented as part of a “Quarter Day” in the auditoriums: “Field of Dreams” and “Cinderella.” The ticket price will be 25 cents for either film, with popcorn costing 10 cents.

