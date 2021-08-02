Jaffrey theater closed since 1976 rebuilt, reopening

JAFFREY, N.H. (AP) - A theater that offered entertainment from 1922 to 1976 before it closed is getting ready to reopen.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey.

The theater has been rebuilt to feature two auditoriums seating 450. They will feature movies, live theater - including children’s productions - concerts, lectures and community gatherings.

Construction began in 2019. On Thursday, two classic films will be presented as part of a “Quarter Day” in the auditoriums: “Field of Dreams” and “Cinderella.” The ticket price will be 25 cents for either film, with popcorn costing 10 cents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.