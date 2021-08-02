At least 4 ATV weekend crashes in northern New Hampshire

BERLIN, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officers responded to at least four ATV crashes over the weekend.

No one was seriously hurt, but riders were taken to hospitals to be evaluated.

The crashes happened on Saturday in the northern part of the state.

A couple of previously scheduled ATV festivals were canceled for the weekend in Berlin, but officials said some riders came, anyway.

