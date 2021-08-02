Advertisement

At least 4 ATV weekend crashes in northern New Hampshire

No one was seriously hurt, but riders were taken to hospitals to be evaluated.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BERLIN, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officers responded to at least four ATV crashes over the weekend.

The crashes happened on Saturday in the northern part of the state.

A couple of previously scheduled ATV festivals were canceled for the weekend in Berlin, but officials said some riders came, anyway. 

