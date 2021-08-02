LL Bean to leave Burlington for Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean will leave its location in Burlington and open a store in Williston.

The Finney Crossing developer confirmed to WCAX News that L.L. Bean will be going into a new building between Healthy Living and the Union Bank.

It’s set to open next summer.

CityPlace developer Don Sinex confirmed to WCAX News that L.L. Bean in Burlington will vacate its location.

“As for the impact to BTC, the L.L. Bean move will put further financial strain on the old mall already suffering tremendously and in my opinion this will be the final nail in its casket,” said Sinex in an email.

He says there are already plans in the works to redevelop the old BTC mall from Church Street to the new St. Paul Street. But those plans won’t begin until construction starts on the first phase of the CityPlace project.

L.L. Bean has been at the Burlington mall since November 2014.

