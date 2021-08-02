Advertisement

New Hampshire Film Festival returns in person in October

A generic photo reminiscent of movies
A generic photo reminiscent of movies(Source: Pexels, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Film Festival is returning in person for its 20th annual event.

The festival will be held Oct. 14-17 in Portsmouth.

This year, it has been named an Academy Award qualifying festival for the Short Film Awards by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, organizers said.

Short films that receive the festival’s Live Action Shorts Jury Award and Animation Shorts Jury Award may now qualify to enter the Short Films competition for the concurrent Oscar season.

