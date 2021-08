ROUSES POINT, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York state parolee is accused of using a knife to menace someone in Rouses Point.

It happened Sunday at about 4 p.m. on Delaware Street in the village.

Police arrested Charles Breyette, 37, of Rouses Point. He faces charges including burglary and menacing.

Breyette was held on $2,500 cash bail.

