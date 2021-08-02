Advertisement

NH Fish and Game offers ‘On the Nature Trail’ podcasts

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has launched a new podcast, “On the Nature Trail,” sharing a wildlife educator’s adventures while hiking, biking and kayaking throughout the state.

Lindsay Webb of the department will take the listener on a series of five-minute journeys to different locations and introduce them to the wildlife she meets, such as garter snakes, water scorpions and the saw-whet owl.

At least six installments have been produced so far.

On the Nature Trail podcasts are available on iHeart Radio, Spotify, CastBox, and Apple Podcast, or by visiting https://nhfishgame.com/podcast/.

