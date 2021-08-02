Northern NY adaptive athlete urges people to join her mission to move

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Devann Murphy, 42, has made it her mission to move.

“Knowing that I almost couldn’t get out of bed every morning is what gets me out of bed every morning,” she said.

The Keeseville native was diagnosed with bone cancer at 11 years old.

“‘I’m so sorry, your daughter has cancer. She has about 6 weeks to live,’” Murphy recalled.

She’s now in remission but will need to use crutches to walk the rest of her life.

In 2015, she learned about adaptive sports.

“Totally opened up new doors,” Murphy said.

It allowed her to ride a bike for the first time in 25 years and she hasn’t stopped riding since.

“Wind in your hair and that feeling of flying almost,” Murphy said.

She’s pushing herself, resulting in big wins like Spartan Races and the Vermont City Marathon and Boston Marathon.

“After my first marathon, where I was awful, I went back the following year and won,” Murphy said.

Because of her past, she keeps her eyes on the future, never wanting to limit herself and her ability to move.

“That was almost taken away from me and I fought like hell to keep it. There is no way I’m going to let a day go by without doing something,” Murphy said. “I like to think I’m still here because I have a purpose.”

June 12 was the start of a new challenge-- 100 days of 5Ks on land or in water, walking, climbing or cycling. She just hit the halfway mark and wants others to join in and get moving, too.

“The whole goal is that movement matters,” Murphy said.

She asks you share your photos on social media using the hashtag #100daysof5Ks.

“Live your life, you have this amazing ability that so many people don’t have,” she said.

Because no matter your ability, a little movement goes a long way.

“To be able to get up and move and not let this incredible gift you have be wasted is incredible,” Murphy said.

