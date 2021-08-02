Advertisement

Police: Gunfire at Burlington skate park may be related to shooting in city

Police say gunfire early Sunday morning at a Burlington skate park may have been related to a...
Police say gunfire early Sunday morning at a Burlington skate park may have been related to a Saturday shooting in the city. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say they received multiple calls about possible gunshots or fireworks early Sunday morning at the Andy A_Dog Williams Skate Park.

When officers arrived, they say they didn’t see any evidence of gunfire and there were no more callers.

Later that afternoon, a caller told police there were bullet holes near the 300 Lake Street apartments.

Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot of the skate park.

Police say preliminary information indicates the Sunday shooting was related to another shooting incident that happened early Saturday morning at South Winooski Avenue and Bank Street.

Related Stories:

Community members react to Burlington shootout

Man wanted for downtown Burlington shootout

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men fired multiple gunshots at each other early Saturday morning at Simon's Mobil on...
Man wanted for downtown Burlington shootout
The CDC now lists Chittenden County's transmission levels at 'substantial.'
CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’
Mayor Miro Weinberger says in the coming days, he will be announcing additional steps to...
Community members react to Burlington shootout
Matthew Kaigle, 33, of Burlington
Burlington man accused of assault, hate crime
Jewish Communities of Vermont holds a rally to call on Ben and Jerry's to use their resources...
Jewish Communities of Vermont call on Ben & Jerry’s to ‘Serve Ice Cream, Not Hate’

Latest News

CM
The story behind the Great Vermont Corn Maze
Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean plans to open a store in Williston.
LL Bean to leave Burlington for Williston
New research from the University of Vermont could have implications for dementia treatments...
UVM discovery could lead to better dementia treatments
BF
UVM discovery could lead to better dementia treatments