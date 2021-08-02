Police: Gunfire at Burlington skate park may be related to shooting in city

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say they received multiple calls about possible gunshots or fireworks early Sunday morning at the Andy A_Dog Williams Skate Park.

When officers arrived, they say they didn’t see any evidence of gunfire and there were no more callers.

Later that afternoon, a caller told police there were bullet holes near the 300 Lake Street apartments.

Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot of the skate park.

Police say preliminary information indicates the Sunday shooting was related to another shooting incident that happened early Saturday morning at South Winooski Avenue and Bank Street.

