Police searching for Pittsford armed robbery suspect

Maplefields surveillance footage shows the suspect is a man wearing an orange T-shirt, light-colored cargo shorts, a camouflage hat, a blue neck gaiter/mask, and black shoes with white soles.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Maplefields in Pittsford at knife-point.

It happened Sunday morning and was reported to the police around 5:15 a.m. No one was injured.

Police say the suspect displayed a knife at the counter and demanded the clerk hand over money from the cash drawer. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, a soda, and three packets of cigarettes.

The man was wearing an orange t-shirt, light-colored cargo shorts, a camouflage hat, a blue neck gaiter/mask, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919.

