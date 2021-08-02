Police searching for Pittsford armed robbery suspect

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Maplefields in Pittsford at knife-point.

It happened Sunday morning and was reported to the police around 5:15 a.m. No one was injured.

Police say the suspect displayed a knife at the counter and demanded the clerk hand over money from the cash drawer. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, a soda, and three packets of cigarettes.

The man was wearing an orange t-shirt, light-colored cargo shorts, a camouflage hat, a blue neck gaiter/mask, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919.

