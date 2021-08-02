Post 91 claims Legion Baseball state title

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Everything came together for Post 91 throughout the Vermont American Legion Baseball State Tournament, culminating in a dominant 10-2 win over Brattleboro to seal the deal Sunday afternoon at St. Peter’s Field in Rutland. With the title, the boys from Essex have now won five state championships in the past 12 years.

Post 91 shut Brattleboro out in Saturday’s winner’s bracket final, and it didn’t take long for them to get going Sunday. Essex plated three runs in the second inning to take a lead and never looked back. Tournament MVP Adrew Goodrich followed up his virtuoso pitching performance from Saturday with a pair of runs scored in the first three innings, then added an RBI knock in the fifth to help Post 91 douse any hopes of a Post 5 comeback. Ben Powell went the distance on the mound, striking out eight in the complete game victory.

“We know that when this team can get going, we’re the best team in the state,” Goodrich said. “We really had that focus today, we came from the start, and once we got it going, there was nothing holding us back.”

“Coming into the game, definitely a little bit hard to breathe,” Powell admitted after the win. “But just once we got the couple runs just could loosen up and go out there and do my thing, and it worked out. Feels just good being with my team and I think we’re gonna show the teams in the Northeast what we’re made of.”

Post 91 moves on to the Northeast Region Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.