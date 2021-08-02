Advertisement

Sales up at New Hampshire state forest nursery

Your tree may just need water.
Your tree may just need water.(WMC Action News 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) - Sales from the New Hampshire State Forest Nursery rose 14.2% this year to $220,481 over 2020, a record.

The nursery, located within the 880-acre state forest in Boscawen, shipped 238,155 seedlings, an increase of 27,990 from the year before.

Seedlings sold at the nursery can be used for wildlife food and habitat, erosion control, reforestation, hedgerows for wind and snow breaks, wetland plantings, site reclamation and as Christmas tree growing stock, as well as for decorative purposes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Three men fired multiple gunshots at each other early Saturday morning at Simon's Mobil on...
Man wanted for downtown Burlington shootout
Matthew Kaigle, 33, of Burlington
Burlington man accused of assault, hate crime
Tom's American restaurant in Milton is hiring
New restaurant struggles to fill positions
Brent Bapp, 35, of Barton
Barton man involved in July shooting due in court for violating conditions
The CDC now lists Chittenden County's transmission levels at 'substantial.'
CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Jaffrey theater closed since 1976 rebuilt, reopening
A generic photo reminiscent of movies
New Hampshire Film Festival returns in person in October
The Rokeby Museum.
Vermont’s Rokeby Museum undergoes preservation work
FILE Photo
Tree-cutting resumes after hiatus to protect endangered bats