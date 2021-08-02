Sales up at New Hampshire state forest nursery

BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) - Sales from the New Hampshire State Forest Nursery rose 14.2% this year to $220,481 over 2020, a record.

The nursery, located within the 880-acre state forest in Boscawen, shipped 238,155 seedlings, an increase of 27,990 from the year before.

Seedlings sold at the nursery can be used for wildlife food and habitat, erosion control, reforestation, hedgerows for wind and snow breaks, wetland plantings, site reclamation and as Christmas tree growing stock, as well as for decorative purposes.

