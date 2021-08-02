Some Vermont communities unsure how to spend American Rescue Plan money

CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - Another round of American Rescue Plan cash is coming to Vermont towns and cities. This time, it’s about $120 million. But some communities are still grappling with how to spend the first round.

ARPA funneled hundreds of millions of dollars to Vermont and to its towns and cities.

In Chelsea, an Orange County town of about 1,200, they’re still trying to figure out how to spend the first round of about $135,000.

“A lot of folks are concerned about folks having to go up to Barre for work and employment and there’s child care issues, there’s food and there’s housing,” said Lavar Cole, the chair of the Chelsea select board.

But Cole says they have a problem. Virtually nobody from the public has come forward with ideas of how it should be spent.

He says the investments should reflect the priorities of the community.

“We’ve had it on the agenda several times and we’re going to keep it on the agenda to make sure we get people involved and that we get people’s input,” Cole said.

Many people in Chelsea tell me that internet connectivity and broadband are top priorities. In fact, they say that one of the only places to get high-speed internet for free is at the Town Hall and library.

“Imagine there’s a lot of people who don’t have landlines anymore but you have to have it here because if you have an emergency, what can you do?” said Karen Snyder of Chelsea.

Now, another round of relief is coming to towns and cities. The $120 million was previously earmarked for county government, but Vermont county governments have small budgets and programs, mostly sheriff’s departments and county courts. Our congressional delegation was able to convince the feds to give us more flexibility to funnel those funds to towns.

It’s unclear exactly what the payout to towns will be but some county organizations are feeling left in the dark.

“It appears as though no funding will come to us and that this is another opportunity that we miss out on,” Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson said.

Anderson says his department has unmet expenses from the pandemic. He says he wasn’t expecting anywhere near the total amount but wishes some of it was headed to his department.

“As we look to different funding programs we’re told we’re not eligible, we’re not eligible, we’re not eligible,” Anderson said.

It’s unclear if towns will be able to share the new federal cash with county organizations. But in the meantime, towns have upward of three years to spend the cash.

