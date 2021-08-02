St. Johnsbury asks voters for $5.4M to renovate armory

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - The St. Johnsbury select board is asking town voters to authorize them to borrow $5.4 million dollars to pay for the renovation of the long-shuttered St. Johnsbury Armory.

If approved during the Sept. 14 vote, the building would become the community’s new public safety building.

The total cost of the project is estimated at more than $5.8 million.

The town has already received $500,000 by landing a large grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and officials say they will seek more grants to reduce the cost to the town. If the bond is approved, construction could begin next year.

