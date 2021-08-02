Advertisement

Sununu tours New Hampshire towns hit by flooding, rain

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has toured 14 sites in seven towns hit that were hit by recent...
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has toured 14 sites in seven towns hit that were hit by recent flooding and heavy rain.(Provided photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has toured 14 sites in seven towns hit that were hit by recent flooding and heavy rain.

Sununu saw several areas of high water on Sunday and Monday. Among the areas he visited were Unity, Washington, Langdon, Marlow, Lempster, Acworth and Alstead.

Some areas were hit last week and received another round of wet weather over the weekend.

Sununu thanked road crews and first responders for their efforts.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Three men fired multiple gunshots at each other early Saturday morning at Simon's Mobil on...
Man wanted for downtown Burlington shootout
The CDC now lists Chittenden County's transmission levels at 'substantial.'
CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’
Mayor Miro Weinberger says in the coming days, he will be announcing additional steps to...
Community members react to Burlington shootout
Matthew Kaigle, 33, of Burlington
Burlington man accused of assault, hate crime
Jewish Communities of Vermont holds a rally to call on Ben and Jerry's to use their resources...
Jewish Communities of Vermont call on Ben & Jerry’s to ‘Serve Ice Cream, Not Hate’

Latest News

Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean plans to open a store in Williston.
LL Bean to leave Burlington for Williston
bean
Reaction to LL Bean move
Washed out road in Putney, Vt.
Millions in storm damage in southern Vermont
damage
Millions in storm damage in southern Vermont
funding
Some Vermont communities unsure how to spend American Rescue Plan money