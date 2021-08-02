Sununu tours New Hampshire towns hit by flooding, rain

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has toured 14 sites in seven towns hit that were hit by recent flooding and heavy rain.

Sununu saw several areas of high water on Sunday and Monday. Among the areas he visited were Unity, Washington, Langdon, Marlow, Lempster, Acworth and Alstead.

Some areas were hit last week and received another round of wet weather over the weekend.

Sununu thanked road crews and first responders for their efforts.

