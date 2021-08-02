Advertisement

Tree-cutting resumes after hiatus to protect endangered bats

FILE Photo
FILE Photo(Bryant Baker | Bryant Baker)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
THE FORKS, Maine (AP) - Tree-cutting is resuming on a $1 billion electric transmission project in western Maine after a two-month hiatus over a federally protected bat.

The New England Clean Energy Connect is able to resume construction beginning as early as Sunday on a key part of a 145-mile power line that would be a conduit for up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid.

Tree-cutting was put on hold in June and July to protect the newly born young of a federally protected bat. Like most bats, the northern long-eared bats have been decimated by so-called white nose syndrome in Maine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

