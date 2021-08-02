Advertisement

US dismisses suit against Vermont hospital over abortions

The UVM Medical Center
The UVM Medical Center(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department has dismissed a lawsuit against the University of Vermont Medical Center alleging it forced a nurse to participate in an abortion procedure she objected to on religious grounds.

The one-page notice filed by the Justice Department in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday gave no reason for its decision.

The lawsuit, filed last December in the waning days of the Trump administration, alleged the Burlington hospital discriminated against health care workers who refuse to perform or assist with abortions.

Before the lawsuit was filed, the hospital had been negotiating the issue with the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. They called the efforts “an attack on reproductive care.”

