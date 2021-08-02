Advertisement

US energy secretary on how infrastructure package will benefit Vermont

By Dom Amato
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. energy secretary says Vermont will get its fair share of money from the infrastructure package. That’s despite the state already making significant investments in broadband and clean energy goals.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told our Dom Amato that if things go according to plan, funding could begin to go out the door by Christmas.

“You in Vermont, you guys have almost 700 miles of highway that are considered to be in poor condition. Even though you have made investments and you’re better than other states, your report card shows you’re still a ‘C,’ so there’s lots of ways that you can still improve even though you are doing really well,” Granholm said.

The energy secretary says the spending packages will be paid for without raising taxes on people earning less than $400,000 per year and without raising the gas tax.

Watch the video to see Dom Amato’s full interview with Jennifer Granholm.

