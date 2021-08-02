Advertisement

UVM discovery could lead to better dementia treatments

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New research from the University of Vermont could have implications for dementia treatments down the line.

The team at the UVM Larner College of Medicine recently published a paper detailing how our brains use calcium to regulate blood flow to make sure nutrients get to where they’re needed.

Researchers say that’s important to know because diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia involve a loss of control of the blood flow in capillaries in our brains.

‘This happens early on so how can we correct this and how does it happen? But if we don’t know what happens normally, it’s pretty hard to understand how it happens in the disease,” said Mark Nelson, the chair of the Department of Pharmacology at UVM.

The next steps for their research will look at what goes wrong in the signaling for diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s and how to correct it.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Nelson.

