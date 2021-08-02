Vermont’s annual rabies bait drop to begin Thursday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The 25th annual rabies bait drop is getting underway this week across much of Vermont.

Beginning on Thursday, technicians will begin distributing 450,000 quarter-sized blister packs containing rabies vaccine will be distributed in nearly 100 Vermont communities across nine counties.

The vaccine is designed to minimize the spread of rabies in the state.

In some areas, the vaccine will be dropped from low-flying aircraft. In residential areas, the vaccine will be placed by hand.

The bait packs are not poisonous and are not harmful to people, pets or wildlife. Still, people are urged to avoid touching them.

