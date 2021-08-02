Advertisement

Vermont’s Rokeby Museum undergoes preservation work

The Rokeby Museum.
The Rokeby Museum.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRISBURGH, VT (AP) - The Rokeby Museum has announced the start of preservation work on the historic Robinson home thanks to a 2021 Preservation Sponsorship by PC Construction.

Starting on July 6, PC Construction began work on the house, including the repair of plaster, the restoration of the porches, and stabilization of the footings on the historic granary building.

It is estimated the work will take a month to complete. Exterior work is scheduled to end in August and the museum hopes to open the house to visitors in September.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Three men fired multiple gunshots at each other early Saturday morning at Simon's Mobil on...
Man wanted for downtown Burlington shootout
Matthew Kaigle, 33, of Burlington
Burlington man accused of assault, hate crime
Tom's American restaurant in Milton is hiring
New restaurant struggles to fill positions
Brent Bapp, 35, of Barton
Barton man involved in July shooting due in court for violating conditions
The CDC now lists Chittenden County's transmission levels at 'substantial.'
CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Jaffrey theater closed since 1976 rebuilt, reopening
A generic photo reminiscent of movies
New Hampshire Film Festival returns in person in October
Your tree may just need water.
Sales up at New Hampshire state forest nursery
FILE Photo
Tree-cutting resumes after hiatus to protect endangered bats