Vermont’s Rokeby Museum undergoes preservation work

FERRISBURGH, VT (AP) - The Rokeby Museum has announced the start of preservation work on the historic Robinson home thanks to a 2021 Preservation Sponsorship by PC Construction.

Starting on July 6, PC Construction began work on the house, including the repair of plaster, the restoration of the porches, and stabilization of the footings on the historic granary building.

It is estimated the work will take a month to complete. Exterior work is scheduled to end in August and the museum hopes to open the house to visitors in September.

