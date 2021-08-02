Advertisement

Washout causes Amtrak Vermonter to stop in Connecticut

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Severe weather could cause troubles for you if you’re looking to travel by train Monday.

We’re told the Amtrak Vermonter train will end in New Haven, Connecticut because of severe weather in the area causing a washout.

Officials say they are in the process of looking for other ways of transportation for passengers going from New Haven to St. Albans.

