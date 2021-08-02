Washout causes Amtrak Vermonter to stop in Connecticut

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Severe weather could cause troubles for you if you’re looking to travel by train Monday.

We’re told the Amtrak Vermonter train will end in New Haven, Connecticut because of severe weather in the area causing a washout.

Officials say they are in the process of looking for other ways of transportation for passengers going from New Haven to St. Albans.

Vermonter Train 56 will terminate in New Haven (NHV) due to severe weather in the area causing a washout. We are in the process of securing alternate transportation for passengers traveling between NHV and St. Albans (SAB). — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) August 2, 2021

