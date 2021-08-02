WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to give update on COVID in New York

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give an update on COVID in New York and make an announcement.

It’s scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in New York continues to swell statewide as hospitalizations grow at a slower pace. That’s according to the latest data released by the state Friday.

An average of 2,036 people have tested positive each day over the past seven days. It’s the first time that number has gone over 2,000 since May 13.

The rise in cases is happening at a faster and steadier pace than it did last fall before anyone was vaccinated.

About 57% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates are lowest in rural counties, as well as in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

