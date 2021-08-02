Advertisement

What you need to know about rise of delta variant of COVID

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The CDC now lists Chittenden County among the areas with substantial transmission of the COVID delta variant.

Some within vaccinated people, but primarily in those who are unvaccinated, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Tim Lahey at UVM Medical Center.

He says it’s unclear what school will look like given Vermont’s high vaccination rate and whether that’s enough. And he says it’s extremely important right now for everyone in long-term care and those working there to get the shot as soon as possible.

He says right now in Vermont, most medical institutions have high vaccination rates among staff but some are lagging behind.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Dr. Tim Lahey.

