BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The new month of August started out right where July left off - with a lot of soaking rain on Sunday. The frontal system that brought us this most recent batch of rain will be moving out today, so any lingering showers in the morning will give way to sunshine as we get into the afternoon. That sunshine will get our temperatures back up again after that cool, wet Sunday.

With high pressure in control of our weather, we will actually be getting a pretty good, long stretch of dry weather that will last through the end of the week. Each day will feature lots of sunshine with just a bit of cloudiness mixing in. Temperatures will be getting back to normal (normal high for Burlington is now 82° and the normal low is 62°).

Over the weekend, a fairly minor disturbance may bring the chance for a few showers each day, but mostly it will be partly sunny.

Get outside and take MAX Advantage of this stretch of prime, summer weather! -Gary

