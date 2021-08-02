BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a wet weekend, we’re finally clearing out this week. High pressure will build into the region Monday night and continue to clear out the clouds. We’ll see some patchy fog develop through the early morning hours. It will be a chilly start to Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be a nice day after a cool start. Plan on mostly sunny skies with highs warming up into the low 80s in Champlain Valley. It will be a little cooler over the rest of the region with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see a few more clouds arrive from the south on Tuesday night with partly sunny skies ahead for Wednesday. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Skies will stay partly sunny on Thursday and Friday, with just the chance of a shower south, late on Thursday. Highs will hold in the upper 70s and low 80s as the quiet weather pattern remains over our region. The next chance of showers will likely be on Saturday as a frontal system arrives. The chance for showers will continue into Sunday with mostly cloudy skies, but highs will remain in the low 80s.

