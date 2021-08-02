Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heavy downpours and thunderstorms have caused some flooding problems in Bennington and Windham counties. The heavier showers will move out tonight, with scattered, lighter showers continuing after midnight. Monday will have morning showers, then partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. High pressure will then bring a beautiful day on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Summer makes a comeback during the week. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny, with highs getting back into the low 80s, where we should be for early August. Lows will be in the low 60s. Warm weather will continue Friday through Sunday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible those days, though no big storm systems are expected.

