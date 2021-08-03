3 charged with taking stolen car on ferry to New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Three Vermonters face charges after police say they stole a car and took it on the ferry to New York.

It happened last Thursday evening. New York State Police say they received a report of a stolen car on the Lake Champlain Ferry, en route to New York.

They say the Jeep Wrangler was spotted a short time later on Commodore Thomas MacDonough Highway in the town of Plattsburgh.

Police pulled the car over and arrested Nazareth Gonzalez, 19, of St. Albans; Cole Venner, 22, of Burlington; and an unnamed 16-year-old. They also found a loaded handgun. Police say Gonzalez was also wanted by New Hampshire authorities for failure to appear in an unrelated case.

Each suspect was charged with counts of possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a weapon.

Loaded handgun found in stolen car. (NYSP)

