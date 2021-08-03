Advertisement

Analysis: Embattled Cuomo running out of options

June 7, 2018 - Albany, NY - (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)
June 7, 2018 - Albany, NY - (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)(Mike Groll | Darren McGee/Office of Governor )
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is running out of options as he continues to deny allegations that he created a “toxic” work environment for women in his administration.

An investigation by the state attorney general Tuesday found the governor had sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees. While the investigation has no legal weight, Cuomo continues to face a separate criminal investgation as well as possible impeachment by lawmakers.

Darren Perron spoke with Harvey Schantz, a political science professor at SUNY Plattsburgh, about the new report and what is expected to come next.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean plans to open a store in Williston.
LL Bean to leave Burlington for Williston
The CDC now lists Chittenden County's transmission levels at 'substantial.'
CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’
Mayor Miro Weinberger says in the coming days, he will be announcing additional steps to...
Community members react to Burlington shootout
File photo
Masks recommended in all Vermont schools
Jewish Communities of Vermont holds a rally to call on Ben and Jerry's to use their resources...
Jewish Communities of Vermont call on Ben & Jerry’s to ‘Serve Ice Cream, Not Hate’

Latest News

Parts of the Burlington bike path will close for renovations.
Parts of Burlington bike path to close for construction
Dan Richardson Tuesday accepting his appointment as Burlington's city attorney.
Weinberger taps new city attorney
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responds to the state attorney general's sexual harassment report
North Country residents, lawmakers react to findings of Cuomo probe
Timber rattlesnake
Wildlife Watch: Timber rattlesnake