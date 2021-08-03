Analysis: Embattled Cuomo running out of options

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is running out of options as he continues to deny allegations that he created a “toxic” work environment for women in his administration.

An investigation by the state attorney general Tuesday found the governor had sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees. While the investigation has no legal weight, Cuomo continues to face a separate criminal investgation as well as possible impeachment by lawmakers.

Darren Perron spoke with Harvey Schantz, a political science professor at SUNY Plattsburgh, about the new report and what is expected to come next.

