Advertisement

Burlington Police Commission Urges City Council to Make BPD Staffing Changes

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

A special meeting Monday by the Burlington Police Commission discussed staffing concerns at the Burlington Police Department. They decided to go to City Council and recommend they approve more positions.

The request is to temporally increase the officer cap from 74 to 82 and approve the hiring of two city service liaisons -- also known as “CSLs.”

The city says Service Liaisons respond to requests from police, other city departments, and community members to intervene in situations like, noise complaints and vandalism.

Community Affairs Liaison Lacey Ann Smith explains that CSLs have the capacity to provide services, like getting a homeless person to an appointment and even following up with them to make sure they’re getting the services they need.

The Police Commission says the CSLs can focus on prevention, which is necessary to combat crime.

“The underfunding of social services in many ways that has left us in the situation we’re in today... So I think we have to think differently about the issue of crime and public safety and that there is a lot of unmet need in our community and that is at least partially contributed to the problems we’re facing .... Hiring more officers isn’t necessarily the fix... It’s not the only solution,” said Stephanie Seguino, the Ward 6 member of the Burlington Police Commission.

The Police Commission asked City Council to hear their requests and act fast. The next City Council meeting is on Aug. 9th.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean plans to open a store in Williston.
LL Bean to leave Burlington for Williston
The CDC now lists Chittenden County's transmission levels at 'substantial.'
CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’
Mayor Miro Weinberger says in the coming days, he will be announcing additional steps to...
Community members react to Burlington shootout
Jewish Communities of Vermont holds a rally to call on Ben and Jerry's to use their resources...
Jewish Communities of Vermont call on Ben & Jerry’s to ‘Serve Ice Cream, Not Hate’
Maplefields surveillance footage shows the suspect is a man wearing an orange T-shirt,...
Police investigate 2 similar armed robberies in Rutland County

Latest News

BTV Police Commission calls on City Council to increase officer cap
BTV Police Commission calls on City Council to increase officer cap
Vt. State Police investigating burglary and car theft
Essex Junction man charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials
Police Dept. to host “National Night Out”