Burlington Police Commission Urges City Council to Make BPD Staffing Changes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

A special meeting Monday by the Burlington Police Commission discussed staffing concerns at the Burlington Police Department. They decided to go to City Council and recommend they approve more positions.

The request is to temporally increase the officer cap from 74 to 82 and approve the hiring of two city service liaisons -- also known as “CSLs.”

The city says Service Liaisons respond to requests from police, other city departments, and community members to intervene in situations like, noise complaints and vandalism.

Community Affairs Liaison Lacey Ann Smith explains that CSLs have the capacity to provide services, like getting a homeless person to an appointment and even following up with them to make sure they’re getting the services they need.

The Police Commission says the CSLs can focus on prevention, which is necessary to combat crime.

“The underfunding of social services in many ways that has left us in the situation we’re in today... So I think we have to think differently about the issue of crime and public safety and that there is a lot of unmet need in our community and that is at least partially contributed to the problems we’re facing .... Hiring more officers isn’t necessarily the fix... It’s not the only solution,” said Stephanie Seguino, the Ward 6 member of the Burlington Police Commission.

The Police Commission asked City Council to hear their requests and act fast. The next City Council meeting is on Aug. 9th.

