Drivers warned to stay off closed South Burlington-Williston bridge

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction can be a pain, but Williston police are warning motorists not to drive where they don’t belong.

The Marshall Avenue/Kimball Avenue Bridge is officially closed, and police warn it really is closed.

The bridge is being worked on now and for the next few months.

There are signs up reminding people the heavily trafficked bridge is closed.

Police are asking you to not try to go around or through the road closed signs.

Officers may be there to draw attention to the signs, but sometimes they may not be. Either way, driving through and ignoring the signs can get you in trouble.

Police say it puts the crews working in danger and could result in a $220 ticket.

