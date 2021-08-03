Advertisement

Essex Junction man charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials

(KCRG)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General, T.J. Donovan announced Monday, John Mara, of Essex Junction was arraigned in court July 29th, on six felony counts of possession of child possession of child sexual abuse materials.

According to court documents, The Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (VT-ICAC) received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, that someone had uploaded images containing child sexual abuse materials to a Microsoft account.

The taskforce seized devices related to the offense from Mara’s residence.

Mara pleaded not guilty.

