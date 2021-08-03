Essex Junction man charged with possession of child sexual abuse materials

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General, T.J. Donovan announced Monday, John Mara, of Essex Junction was arraigned in court July 29th, on six felony counts of possession of child possession of child sexual abuse materials.

According to court documents, The Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (VT-ICAC) received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, that someone had uploaded images containing child sexual abuse materials to a Microsoft account.

The taskforce seized devices related to the offense from Mara’s residence.

Mara pleaded not guilty.



Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.