Franklin County chase ends in arrest, DUI charge

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont teen faces charges after leading police on a high-speed chase across Franklin County Monday night.

Swanton Police say it started around 11:30 p.m. when they came across a pickup doing donuts in the parking lot of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary-Saint Louis Church in Swanton Village. When officers tried to pull the truck over, officers say the driver crashed into a utility pole and then took off, leading them on a 17-mile chase with speeds reaching 80 mph. Police say the pickup crashed near the intersection of Gillin and Rugg Roads.

The driver, Jordan Therrien, 19, faces charges including eluding police, speeding, driving with a suspended license, and DUI.

