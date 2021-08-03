Hanover Co-op reinstating mask policy

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - You will once again need a mask to shop in the Hanover Co-op stores in the Upper Valley.

Store officials say they are reinstating the mask policy on Monday due to rising cases of COVID-19 and the contagious delta variant. They say masks are the best way to protect shoppers and the business’ 360 employees, aside from requiring vaccines to enter, which they will not be doing.

“The easiest way to treat everyone the same and not discriminate against any grouping of people is to say masks are coming back. Vaccination and masks gives you maximum protection and that is why we have to do it,” said general manager Paul Guidone.

Some 71% of Co-op employees have been fully vaccinated. There are four stores. Two are in Hanover. The other two are in Lebanon and White River Junction, Vermont.

