Advertisement

Home Depot requiring workers to mask up amid COVID surge

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based business announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They’ll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer’s home or business.

The rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter stores without one.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean plans to open a store in Williston.
LL Bean to leave Burlington for Williston
The CDC now lists Chittenden County's transmission levels at 'substantial.'
CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’
Mayor Miro Weinberger says in the coming days, he will be announcing additional steps to...
Community members react to Burlington shootout
Jewish Communities of Vermont holds a rally to call on Ben and Jerry's to use their resources...
Jewish Communities of Vermont call on Ben & Jerry’s to ‘Serve Ice Cream, Not Hate’
Two incidents of gunfire in downtown Burlington over the weekend rattled residents and many are...
Weekend shooting incidents in Burlington raise new concerns over police staffing

Latest News

An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station
New York Attorney General Letitia James/File
WATCH LIVE: NY attorney general: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to...
Hit with #MeToo revolt, Activision’s Blizzard Entertainment chief is out
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID-19 incentive for anyone who gets a...
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms