Advertisement

JetBlue not departing New York for Florida, expanding at JFK

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - JetBlue is staying in the Big Apple. The airline said Tuesday that it will keep its headquarters in New York and expand its flagship terminal at JFK Airport.

The airline had considered moving its headquarters to Florida. The company has been based in New York since it was founded in 1998.

New York politicians are crowing about JetBlue’s decision to stay put. CEO Robin Hayes says the city is still a great place to live, work, and visit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean plans to open a store in Williston.
LL Bean to leave Burlington for Williston
The CDC now lists Chittenden County's transmission levels at 'substantial.'
CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’
Mayor Miro Weinberger says in the coming days, he will be announcing additional steps to...
Community members react to Burlington shootout
Jewish Communities of Vermont holds a rally to call on Ben and Jerry's to use their resources...
Jewish Communities of Vermont call on Ben & Jerry’s to ‘Serve Ice Cream, Not Hate’
Two incidents of gunfire in downtown Burlington over the weekend rattled residents and many are...
Weekend shooting incidents in Burlington raise new concerns over police staffing

Latest News

File photo
WATCH LIVE: Cuomo responds to probe that found he sexually harassed multiple women
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
NY attorney general: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
3 charged with taking stolen car on ferry to New York
Gov. Phil Scott