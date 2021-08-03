Key piece of Cross Vermont Trail installed

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key piece of the Cross Vermont Trail is being installed.

It’s a massive bridge in East Montpelier over the Winooski River.

It was installed at the end of last month.

The Cross Vermont Trail Association says the project has been in the works for 20 years and it’s exciting to see it take shape.

“It’s very exciting to see, 200-foot-long bridge. One of the engineers that’s been helping us came out, actually saw the bridge for the first time, and his comment was, ‘That’s the biggest bike path bridge I’ve ever seen.’ So it’s a big job,” said Greg Western of the Cross Vermont Trail Association.

The project cost $1.2 million. It was paid for with a combination of local and federal money.

But you can’t bike or run across it just yet because it’s still under construction.

There will be a ribbon-cutting this fall.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Greg Western for much more on the Cross Vermont Trail.

