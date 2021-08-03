Advertisement

New Hampshire hospitals to require vaccinations for staff

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Hospitals across New Hampshire will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The New Hampshire Hospital Association said Tuesday it supports the move by its 30 member hospitals to optimize the safety of care for patients and to protect the lives of health care workers. At the state’s largest health care system, the decision means all 13,000 employees at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health must show proof of vaccination or documentation about exemptions by Sept. 30.

The health system includes Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, smaller hospitals in New Hampshire and Vermont, visiting nurse and hospice agencies and 24 clinics in both states. 

