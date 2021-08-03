North Country residents, lawmakers react to findings of Cuomo probe

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - People in the North Country are reacting to the news that an investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he sexually harassed multiple employees.

State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced the findings of the probe.

The governor remained defiant following the report, saying that “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed” and appearing to reject calls to resign.

Many people in Northern New York agreed they don’t want to see someone this high in power keep his seat with allegations like this against him.

And we heard from area lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Republican Sen. Dan Stec said, “It should be clear to even the most loyal of Cuomo’s supporters that he is unfit to lead and he should resign immediately.”

Democratic Assemblyman Billy Jones said, “The findings of the attorney general’s report are truly abhorrent, and the Governor should be held accountable for his actions and he should step aside.”

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is calling for the governor to be arrested. She said, “No one is above the law and today justice must be served. Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately.” She added the president must chime in and call for Cuomo’s resignation.

Many voters I talked to off-camera said they wanted to read the full report for themselves before commenting, but others said it’s time for Cuomo to go.

“It’s disturbing because you have people in high positions who are using that to take advantage of women or someone of the opposite sex and I don’t think it’s right and if he did do it, he should get the proper punishment for doing it,” said Lou Suza of Willsboro.

“I think they need to be held up to a certain standard and that’s not it,” said Connie Buskey of Plattsburgh.

“Somebody who does something like that in power, it’s not fair, it’s not right. Justice should be done. I think he should resign or he should be getting out,” said Amy Filion of Lyon Mountain.

The governor addressed the report and stands by his original statements, that he never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.

Governor Cuomo Responds to Independent Reviewer Report: https://t.co/sgPuPEDXRU — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 3, 2021

Related Story:

New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds; he disputes allegations

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.