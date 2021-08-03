Advertisement

Parts of Burlington bike path to close for construction

Parts of the Burlington bike path will close for renovations.
Parts of the Burlington bike path will close for renovations.(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you use Burlington’s bike paths, you may have noticed construction crews at Oakledge Park. Turns out, some of the paths are about to close for renovations.

The city is working to make bike lanes wider, busy intersections safer and get train tracks realigned in Burlington for the Amtrak’s arrival. This project is part of the Sustainable Infrastructure Bond that the city of Burlington voted on back in 2016.

“So working down from College Street, that first block is by the end of the year. The second block between King and Maple is early next spring. By Perkins Pier, we’re still unknown at this point,” said Jon Adams-Kollitz, the parks project coordinator at Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront.

The Oakledge Park renovations are one of the last to get underway. They start this week.

“We are bringing the path up to our standard of 11 feet of asphalt pavement divided into two bike lanes and 2-foot gravel shoulders on either side of that,” Adams-Kollitz said.

But it won’t all be closed at the same time.

“Working in segments northward to try and stay out of people’s way that are enjoying the park,” Adams-Kollitz explained.

There will be bike detours so cyclists won’t miss a thing.

“Important to remind people that the Flynn Ave. intersection will remain open for the next several weeks. So people can head to the north and take advantage of the many miles of path in that direction,” Adams-Kollitz said.

Cyclists like Greg Labella from Killington are thankful for the work that’s being done.

“Glad to know that they’re gonna keep improving the path,” Labella said.

The construction is happening now so it can be complete before the ground freezes. Parks officials say they expect to be finished by December.

