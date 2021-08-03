Advertisement

Police Dept. to host “National Night Out”

(Unsplash)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday, you can talk to Police about what’s happening in your community. Police Departments across the region are hosting, National Night Out.

The event is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. These are free events and all are welcome to attend.

Events are happening in Claremont, New Hampshire on Maple Avenue from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

At Essex High School from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Meadow Street Park in Rutland and at Taylor Park in St. Albans from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

