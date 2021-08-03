Advertisement

Report details dramatic hot-air balloon crash in New England

Post Mills Airport
Post Mills Airport(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERMONT, N.H. (AP) - A preliminary report details how three passengers were able to radio for help and crash-land a hot-air balloon without injury in July, after their pilot was thrown overboard by the impact of an initial crash.

The pilot, 72-year-old Brian Boland, died in the crash. He took flight July 15 from an airport he owned in Thetford, Vermont, with four passengers aboard the balloon that was registered for sightseeing.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that after an initial crash threw Boland and one passenger from the basket, the balloon ascended back into the sky and passengers used an emergency radio to seek landing instructions.

Related story:

Pilot ID’d in fatal Upper Valley hot air balloon accident

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean plans to open a store in Williston.
LL Bean to leave Burlington for Williston
The CDC now lists Chittenden County's transmission levels at 'substantial.'
CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’
Mayor Miro Weinberger says in the coming days, he will be announcing additional steps to...
Community members react to Burlington shootout
Jewish Communities of Vermont holds a rally to call on Ben and Jerry's to use their resources...
Jewish Communities of Vermont call on Ben & Jerry’s to ‘Serve Ice Cream, Not Hate’
Maplefields surveillance footage shows the suspect is a man wearing an orange T-shirt,...
Police investigate 2 similar armed robberies in Rutland County

Latest News

Local police departments to host “National Night Out”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
11 hours of questioning for Cuomo in harassment inquiry
Burlington Police Department in July 2021
Burlington Police Commission urges council to make staffing changes
BTV Police Commission calls on City Council to increase officer cap
BTV Police Commission calls on City Council to increase officer cap