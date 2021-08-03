Advertisement

Scott: CDC’s ‘substantial’ virus spread designation deceiving

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the CDC labeling Chittenden and Essex Counties as having “substantial” coronavirus spread, state leaders are not mandating masks indoors.

The CDC’s designation means masks are recommended for everyone indoors, regardless of vaccination status. But state leaders are not recommending everyone mask up, citing the area’s high vaccination rate. Officials say those who are immuno- compromised or care for someone who is may want to wear a mask indoors.

Governor Phil Scott, R-Vermont, says the national recommendations, similar to infection rates earlier in the pandemic, can be deceiving. Burlington is averaging about three cases a day out of 45,000 people. “Vermont is proof that vaccines work,” Scott said. “We need to take a step back and reflect on how well we’ve done as a state and reflect on how our small population and our small number of cases will work against us.”

Like the rest of the country, cases in Vermont are expected to continue to go up for the next four to five weeks, potentially going back up to just under 100 cases daily by later this month.

But Tuesday, state officials said with Vermont’s 84.1% vaccination rate, we won’t see the same effects as other states. That’s why even in Chittenden and Essex counties where rates are highest, they’re not changing their messaging.

“Those impacts differ dramatically based on a state’s vaccination rate,” said Michael Pieciak, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.

You can see that in hospitalization data that shows what happened during the last two significant case increases at the start of the pandemic and during the early winter. In both of those surges, before vaccines, hospitalizations rose as cases did.

But hospitalizations have not ticked up recently, even as cases have. Three people are hospitalized with the virus now.

That’s why the governor says we’re not going back to mask mandates or other restrictions.

“Vaccines are key to how we manage the virus,” Scott said.

The other reason state officials aren’t that worried is the median age of people getting COVID remains low, in the 30s. It makes sense because the younger population is less vaccinated.

And with the delta variant being twice as transmissible, the CDC says even those who are vaccinated can potentially spread it.

“Earlier versions of the virus, transmission was not a problem. But with delta, the game has changed,” said Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

But whether it’s concerns over the delta variant’s rapid spread or messaging-- or both-- more Vermonters who hadn’t been vaccinated yet are signing up for shots, with a 14.6% increase in the last week. State officials say they’ll keep pushing for more.

