Solar-powered history at Shelburne Museum

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont museum will be fully powered by solar by the end of this year. The Shelburne Museum is making the switch to green energy.

The museum is currently building the second of two solar arrays that will power the campus.

The first was completed in December 2020 and has about 12 rows of panels.

The second is smaller and will be complete by the fall.

According to the museum, the solar array will generate 1.2 million kilowatt-hours of energy per year. That’s enough power for 150 homes.

Museum officials say it’s been in the works for years.

“In our minds, we’re not just the stewards of the collections or the buildings or the gardens here at Shelburne Museum but the very land that we’re on. So, we take our role as stewards of this land very seriously. We understand that Vermont is a small place. Contributions we are going to make are perhaps not so big in the big picture, but as an educational institution, we think it’s very, very important for Shelburne Museum to lead the way and point to sustainable practices like solar energy as being critical to our future,” said Tom Denenberg, the director of the Shelburne Museum.

The museum is also working with Bee the Change on this project. They’ll be working to provide important habitat adjustments for pollinators and other insects in the fields where the arrays are located.

Any leftover energy from the solar arrays will be sent back to the grid and will power surrounding homes with green energy.

