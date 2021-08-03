Advertisement

Two generations of North Country USA bobsledders swap stories

Hunter Church and Paul Savage swap bobsledding stories in Plattsburgh.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two generations of bobsled Olympians met in one room Tuesday in Plattsburgh.

Paul Savage, a member of the 1964 and 1968 Olympic USA bobsled team lives at Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh. He got to sit down with Hunter Church, an up-and-coming bobsled athlete from Cadyville to talk about the sport they both love.

“It’s every single person that’s come from before me and competed and laid that foundation for athletes like myself to be able to compete and to set an example for us moving forward. To meet Mr. Savage here is pretty cool. Now I feel like there is another bobsledder of the old that I can carry with me,” Church said.

“Hey! What do you mean old!” Savage responded.

Kelly O’Brien will have more on their visit tonight at 11, including Savage’s advice for today’s bobsledders.

