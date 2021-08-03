Vt. State Police investigating burglary and car theft

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary and car theft in Saint Johnsbury.

Police say it happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the Maple Center Motors on Memorial Drive.

Police say the building was broken into and vandalized.

Police say a car was stolen and later found abandoned.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.



Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.