Vt. State Police investigating burglary and car theft
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary and car theft in Saint Johnsbury.
Police say it happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the Maple Center Motors on Memorial Drive.
Police say the building was broken into and vandalized.
Police say a car was stolen and later found abandoned.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.