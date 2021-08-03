WATCH LIVE: Cuomo responds to probe that found he sexually harassed multiple women

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold a news briefing to respond to a probe that found he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees.

The livestream is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. You can watch it in the player below.

State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of the investigation Tuesday.

The probe, conducted by two outside lawyers, found the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

The governor faced multiple allegations last winter that he inappropriately touched and sexually harassed women who worked with him or who he met at public events.

Cuomo has always denied touching anyone inappropriately.

