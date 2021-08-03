Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Cuomo responds to probe that found he sexually harassed multiple women

File photo
File photo(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold a news briefing to respond to a probe that found he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees.

The livestream is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. You can watch it in the player below.

State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of the investigation Tuesday.

The probe, conducted by two outside lawyers, found the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

The governor faced multiple allegations last winter that he inappropriately touched and sexually harassed women who worked with him or who he met at public events.

Cuomo has always denied touching anyone inappropriately.

Related Story:

New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean plans to open a store in Williston.
LL Bean to leave Burlington for Williston
The CDC now lists Chittenden County's transmission levels at 'substantial.'
CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’
Mayor Miro Weinberger says in the coming days, he will be announcing additional steps to...
Community members react to Burlington shootout
Jewish Communities of Vermont holds a rally to call on Ben and Jerry's to use their resources...
Jewish Communities of Vermont call on Ben & Jerry’s to ‘Serve Ice Cream, Not Hate’
Two incidents of gunfire in downtown Burlington over the weekend rattled residents and many are...
Weekend shooting incidents in Burlington raise new concerns over police staffing

Latest News

File photo
JetBlue not departing New York for Florida, expanding at JFK
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
NY attorney general: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
3 charged with taking stolen car on ferry to New York
Gov. Phil Scott