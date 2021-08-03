Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: NY attorney general: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds

New York Attorney General Letitia James/File
New York Attorney General Letitia James/File(Richard Drew | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees.

State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings Tuesday. Watch the announcement in the player below.

The investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

Cuomo faced multiple allegations last winter that he inappropriately touched and sexually harassed women who worked with him or who he met at public events.

Cuomo has always denied touching anyone inappropriately. The attorney general’s report is expected to play an important role in an ongoing inquiry in the state Assembly into whether there are grounds for Cuomo to be impeached.  

Investigators hired by James’ office interviewed Cuomo earlier last month for 11 hours and her office is going to release a report on the findings.

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

