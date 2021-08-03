WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

It comes as COVID-19 cases around the country are soaring and the CDC has once again revised mask recommendations in many areas.

Officials are expected to provide the latest COVID-19 health update and modeling.

Vermont education officials were also expected to provide an update on masks in schools this fall.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 42 new coronavirus cases for a total of 25,038. There have been a total of 260 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.1%. A total of 415,178 people have been tested, and 24,234 have recovered.

