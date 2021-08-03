Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12:00 on WCAX.com. Click here to watch in a new browser window or watch above.

It comes as COVID-19 cases around the country are soaring and the CDC has once again revised mask recommendations in many areas.

Officials are expected to provide the latest COVID-19 health update and modeling.

Vermont education officials were also expected to provide an update on masks in schools this fall.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 42 new coronavirus cases for a total of 25,038. There have been a total of 260 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.1%. A total of 415,178 people have been tested, and 24,234 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean plans to open a store in Williston.
LL Bean to leave Burlington for Williston
The CDC now lists Chittenden County's transmission levels at 'substantial.'
CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’
Mayor Miro Weinberger says in the coming days, he will be announcing additional steps to...
Community members react to Burlington shootout
Jewish Communities of Vermont holds a rally to call on Ben and Jerry's to use their resources...
Jewish Communities of Vermont call on Ben & Jerry’s to ‘Serve Ice Cream, Not Hate’
Two incidents of gunfire in downtown Burlington over the weekend rattled residents and many are...
Weekend shooting incidents in Burlington raise new concerns over police staffing

Latest News

File photo
State leaders want more students to be vaccinated ahead of school
Vermont students will be back in school in just a few weeks, but concern about spread among...
State leaders want more students to be vaccinated ahead of school
Road closed sign
Drivers warned to stay off closed South Burlington-Williston bridge
Construction can be a pain, but Williston Police are warning you not to drive where you don’t...
Police remind of fines if you go around closed road signs