Weinberger taps new city attorney

Dan Richardson Tuesday accepting his appointment as Burlington's city attorney.
Dan Richardson Tuesday accepting his appointment as Burlington's city attorney.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Tuesday announced his pick for a new city attorney.

At a briefing outside City Hall, the mayor presented Dan Richardson as his pick for city attorney. Richardson has served in many roles throughout his career, including as a city councilor in Montpelier.

Richardson says after beginning his legal career in Burlington, he is looking forward to the opportunity to serve the city. “I began my legal career right across -- catty-corner -- at Chittenden Superior Court. I can say honestly that Burlington shaped me into the lawyer I became. It has been 16 years since I have sought to come back to this city to practice law. I thought it would be sooner. I’m sorry the street crossing took a little bit longer, but I am more than happy to be here, I am more than excited to be here,” he said.

Richards takes over for retiring city attorney Eileen Blackwood

Weinberger is asking the City Council to sign off on his appointment on Monday.

