BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our nice weather this week will continue for a few more days. High pressure will remain over the region which will keep skies dry and temperatures seasonable. We’ll see a cold front try to advance into our region to the south, which might bring a few clouds by Wednesday afternoon, especially south, but it’s still shaping up to be a nice day with high temperatures near 80.

As the weather system moves east on Thursday, we’ll continue to see partly to mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

High pressure moves out for the weekend which will allow our next weather system to move in for the weekend. We’ll see a frontal system arrive on Saturday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms likely. Unsettled weather will continue into Sunday as well with partly sunny skies, and the chance for a few more showers and thunderstorms.

Warm weather will continue into the start of next week. Skies will remain partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday. Look for the chance of a few more showers and thunderstorms each day, and highs will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

